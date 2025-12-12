51,468 Shares in Life360, Inc. $LIF Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Life360 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life360 by 3,865.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Life360 by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,844,000 after buying an additional 137,997 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Life360 by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after buying an additional 322,688 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Life360 by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 326,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Life360 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on Life360 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Life360 Stock Down 1.5%

Life360 stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $112.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.12 and a beta of 3.60.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.26 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Life360 news, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 19,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,482,258.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,385 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,552.40. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chris Hulls sold 311,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $24,035,847.90. Following the sale, the director owned 469,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,217,647.90. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,869 shares of company stock valued at $47,724,043. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Profile

(Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

