Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $4.51 Million in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 162,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.12% of CLEAR Secure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 110.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 69,259 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 43,262 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 148,197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $36.23 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.22.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $264,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 193,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,794.68. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

