Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 61,138 Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.14% of Shake Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $596,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP now owns 570,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 110,910 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $126.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.52.

View Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $93,654.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,481.98. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.