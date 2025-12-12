52,206 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,195,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,898,000 after purchasing an additional 922,813 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Affirm by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,580,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,390,000 after buying an additional 722,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Affirm by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,522 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Affirm from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Affirm Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.03, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.57. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In related news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $58,178,419.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 8,189 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $573,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,760. This trade represents a 85.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 672,402 shares of company stock worth $59,819,400. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.