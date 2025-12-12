NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS Holdings Lifted by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982,405 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 1.36% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $27,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth about $595,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 30.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 334,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 24,839 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

NAMS stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.05. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 627.59%.The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

