Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 43,619 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IVV opened at $692.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

