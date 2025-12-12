Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Weis Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 5.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 107.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Weis Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

WMK stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $90.23.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert G. Gleeson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,510. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weis Markets in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

