SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Stock Holdings Boosted by Metavasi Capital LP

Metavasi Capital LP grew its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the period. SharkNinja comprises 3.4% of Metavasi Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Metavasi Capital LP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 2,071.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Price Performance

NYSE SN opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.97. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $128.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.