Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases 68,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,339,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,273,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,884 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,838,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,854,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE KWEB opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $43.37.

