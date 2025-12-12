Metavasi Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Metavasi Capital LP owned 0.09% of Xometry as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $14,639,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 664,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 438,393 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $13,292,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xometry by 42.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after buying an additional 384,211 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xometry by 476.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $469,442.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,734.01. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Miln sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $37,203.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,949.56. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,005 shares of company stock worth $631,147. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $61.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.Xometry’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

