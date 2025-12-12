Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Stake Lowered by One Madison Group LLC

One Madison Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 2.8% of One Madison Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. One Madison Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $26,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 688.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $287.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.22.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

