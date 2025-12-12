Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,508,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $187,067,000. Walt Disney comprises 2.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Walt Disney as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

