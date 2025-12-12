Metavasi Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Metavasi Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 2.2% of Metavasi Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Metavasi Capital LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,675,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,077,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 41.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,545,000 after buying an additional 785,864 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $1,746,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 21.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,581,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after buying an additional 284,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 44.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,376,000 after buying an additional 325,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $13,580,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,000. This represents a 99.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $5,193,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,668 shares of company stock valued at $43,965,186. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Roku Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $106.30 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $116.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -531.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

