Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL is Keystone Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 10.4% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keystone Financial Services LLC owned 0.37% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,238,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 130,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,527,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

PVAL opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Articles

