Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,989 shares during the period. Maplebear comprises about 1.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Maplebear worth $98,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,055,000 after buying an additional 72,643 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 64.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,583,000 after acquiring an additional 845,070 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the second quarter worth $391,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Maplebear by 261.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,351,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In related news, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $392,303.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,715.60. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $337,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 573,807 shares in the company, valued at $27,141,071.10. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CART has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Maplebear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Maplebear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 14.09%.The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

