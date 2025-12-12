Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 326,614 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Danaher worth $73,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8%

DHR stock opened at $232.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

