Scott Genereux Sells 267 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Scott Genereux sold 267 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.85, for a total transaction of $107,026.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,650.55. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Genereux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

On Wednesday, December 10th, Scott Genereux sold 1,387 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.03, for a total transaction of $557,615.61.

On Friday, December 5th, Scott Genereux sold 282 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.86, for a total transaction of $113,606.52.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $413.20 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $415.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.19.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.