Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU is Maverick Capital Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,737,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043,941 shares during the period. NU accounts for approximately 4.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of NU worth $298,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 474.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 212.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NU. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of NU stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

