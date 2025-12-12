Soros Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 228,252 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 228,252 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 240.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $48.93 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.1406 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 85.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GGAL. Zacks Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

