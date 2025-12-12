Coupang, Inc. $CPNG Stock Holdings Trimmed by Metavasi Capital LP

Metavasi Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Coupang comprises about 6.2% of Metavasi Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Metavasi Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $587,186,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $75,775,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 115.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,360,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 291.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $372,662.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,795.54. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.10 and a beta of 1.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $34.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

