Woodward, Inc. $WWD Holdings Cut by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Woodward by 2.3% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,193,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,244,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,326,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,555,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Woodward by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 711,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Woodward by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,646,000 after purchasing an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $298.68 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $304.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.88.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Woodward had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $1,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,015.25. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $888,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,575 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,319.75. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $10,418,810. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

