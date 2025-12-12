Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $17.62 Million in TPG Inc. $TPG

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 335,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPG by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TPG by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on TPG from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $70.99.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). TPG had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company had revenue of $509.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

