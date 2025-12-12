Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,016 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $61,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,789,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,515,000 after purchasing an additional 595,553 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,900,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,309,000 after buying an additional 1,363,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,120,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Snowflake by 15.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,045,000 after acquiring an additional 652,485 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $1,670,583.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 153,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899,720.24. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total value of $2,238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 532,450 shares in the company, valued at $119,204,906. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,360 shares of company stock valued at $53,391,315. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $220.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.07. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.