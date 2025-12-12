Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 23,792 Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,792 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOAR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Loar by 2,104.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,386,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,442 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Loar by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after buying an additional 1,119,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,023,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Loar by 98.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,984,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Loar by 66.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,083,000 after acquiring an additional 662,224 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOAR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Loar in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

NYSE:LOAR opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 107.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $99.67.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Loar had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 13.33%.Loar’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

