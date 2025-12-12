Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWAN. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 157,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49,845 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth $732,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 384,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 65,141 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 447,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 33,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.0%

CWAN stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The business had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 333,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,626. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 16,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $293,346.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 913,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,448. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 113,302 shares of company stock worth $2,217,826 in the last 90 days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.