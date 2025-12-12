Soros Fund Management LLC Takes Position in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at $135,854,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at $85,029,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at $83,397,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JBTM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 target price on JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

JBT Marel Stock Performance

Shares of JBT Marel stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.08 and a 52 week high of $156.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 3.39%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.75 million. JBT Marel’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBT Marel

In other news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $1,500,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,898.20. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JBT Marel Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

