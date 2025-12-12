Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $6.81 Million in Galaxy Digital Inc. $GLXY

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 310,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLXY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth about $37,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GLXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Galaxy Digital
In other news, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Ferraro sold 750,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $27,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 687,921 shares in the company, valued at $24,765,156. This represents a 52.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
Galaxy Digital stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.
