Soros Fund Management LLC Buys 20,600 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,814,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $206.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.43. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 12.53%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.95%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total transaction of $814,482.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,973.98. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,726. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

