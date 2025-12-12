Soros Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853,390 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $28,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 651.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 170,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 148,167 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91,403 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 457,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 249,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.