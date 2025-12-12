Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 53,055 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 53,055 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.3% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $106,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CRM opened at $262.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.96 and a 52 week high of $367.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 177,534 shares of company stock worth $42,194,197 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.