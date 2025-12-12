Soros Fund Management LLC Has $143.93 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,916 shares during the period. GFL Environmental comprises about 1.8% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $143,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,166,000 after acquiring an additional 146,256 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,883,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,850,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,798,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,109,000 after purchasing an additional 282,729 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,301,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,828,000 after purchasing an additional 523,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 30.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,015,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after buying an additional 927,798 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.89.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 50.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.