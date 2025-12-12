Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,154 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $89,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $150.70 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $303.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, December 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

