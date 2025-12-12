Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Stake Reduced by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,965 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 117,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,298,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 175,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 39.3% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.20.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.08.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

