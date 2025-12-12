Natixis Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Natixis reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 998,047 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Natixis’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $338,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $230.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.22 and a 200 day moving average of $224.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

