Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Sells 17,042 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,168 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 17,042 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.69%.Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,200 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,090.94. This represents a 8.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

