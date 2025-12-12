Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 609,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,450 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,203,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,990,551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,259,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.0%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $290.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

