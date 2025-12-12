Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 48,226 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,514 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $350.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.58 and a 12 month high of $494.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

