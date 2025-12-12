Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Has $23.42 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 659,062 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8,192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $626.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.66 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 17,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $130,762.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,904.68. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $42,842.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,682.68. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,288 shares of company stock valued at $251,684 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

