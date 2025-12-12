PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading 47.4% Higher – Here’s Why

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) shot up 47.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,231,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,143% from the average session volume of 54,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

PJX Resources Stock Up 47.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.30.

PJX Resources Company Profile

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

