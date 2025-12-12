Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Up 26.3% – Still a Buy?

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 124,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 58,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.17.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

