Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 8.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.06. Approximately 2,636,018 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,049,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.30.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

