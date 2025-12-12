Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 453.12 and last traded at GBX 450.40, with a volume of 6579105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 610 to GBX 600 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 350 to GBX 465 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 380 to GBX 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 395.83.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 7.7%

Insider Activity at Hochschild Mining

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 377.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.21. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Mike Sylvestre acquired 1,620 shares of Hochschild Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 per share, with a total value of £5,362.20. Insiders own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.