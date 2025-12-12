Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Up 29.5% – Time to Buy?

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 29.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 494,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 871% from the average session volume of 50,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Wilton Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$21.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.97.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

