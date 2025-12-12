Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Trading Up 25.9% – Still a Buy?

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,459,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 426% from the average session volume of 277,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Nevada King Gold Stock Up 25.9%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$72.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.42.
About Nevada King Gold
Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nevada King Gold
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Dividend Powerhouses: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada King Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada King Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.