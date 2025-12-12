Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Down 26.1% – Here’s Why

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 26.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.90 and last traded at GBX 71.29. Approximately 37,337,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,405% from the average daily volume of 1,490,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 148.33.

Get Card Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARD

Card Factory Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.23. The company has a market capitalization of £247.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 EPS for the quarter. Card Factory had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Card Factory

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.