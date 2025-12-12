Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Buys 416,945 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,945 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises 2.6% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $54,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,806,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,784,000 after purchasing an additional 184,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,343,000 after purchasing an additional 350,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,189,000 after buying an additional 54,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,461,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.7%

WHR opened at $78.66 on Friday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.68. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.