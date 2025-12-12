PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD is Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 762,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,117 shares during the period. PDD makes up about 3.9% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $79,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the second quarter valued at $28,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in PDD during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PDD in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in PDD by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of PDD stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.07. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie set a $165.00 price target on PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.43.

Read Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.