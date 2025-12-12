VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on December 12th

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3062 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 558.7% increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSDA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter worth $308,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

