8,385,600 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Acquired by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,385,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,731,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 3.1% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 56,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 227,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 299,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 72,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

