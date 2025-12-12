FutureFuel Corp. (FF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

FutureFuel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6%annually over the last three years.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FF opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at FutureFuel

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Roeland Polet bought 15,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. This represents a 150.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 88,575 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 250,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.